Diamond Jubilee: A Cultural Confluence

The Uttar Pradesh Governor, Anandiben Patel, kicked off the diamond jubilee celebrations for the Bharat Scouts and Guides in Lucknow, marking a significant milestone in the organization's history. The 19th National Jamboree commenced at the Defence Expo Ground, bringing together participants from across the globe.

Governor Patel lauded the event as an unparalleled opportunity for learning, exchanging ideas, and showcasing talents. She emphasized the importance of such gatherings in fostering confidence, holistic personality development, and a strong sense of community responsibility among young individuals.

With over 33,000 Scouts and Guides attending, the jamboree celebrates 75 years of the Bharat Scouts and Guides' formation. The opening ceremony was marked by patriotic chants, emphasizing patriotism and service as core values. Prominent figures like Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharwal and Anil Kumar Jain were present to witness the vibrant cultural performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)