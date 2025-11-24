Left Menu

Badrinath Shrine Closes: End of Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand

The Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region closed for winter, concluding this year's Char Dham Yatra. Due to harsh winter conditions, the shrines close every year. This year saw a significant number of pilgrims, highlighting the Yatra's economic importance to the state.

Updated: 24-11-2025 22:01 IST
In a ceremonial closure, the doors of Uttarakhand's Badrinath shrine were shut for the winter season at precisely 2:56 PM on Tuesday, marking the official conclusion of the yearly Char Dham Yatra.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee confirmed that three of the four prominent shrines located in the Garhwal Himalayas are now closed, with only Badrinath left until Tuesday. The shrines experience closures due to the extreme snowfall and freezing conditions that become prevalent in the region during the winter months.

The Char Dham Yatra, which occurs over a six-month period, acts as an economic cornerstone for Uttarakhand, with 5.1 million pilgrims engaging in the pilgrimage this year, including substantial turnout at sites like Hemkund Sahib and the other key shrines.

