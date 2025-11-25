Left Menu

Historic Gold Coin Sets New European Record at $3.49 Million

A rare gold coin minted for Spain's King Philip III in 1609 has become Europe's most valuable coin, selling for 2,817,500 Swiss francs in Switzerland. Made in Segovia from gold of the New World, it epitomizes regal wealth. The 339-gram piece surpasses the previous coin record of 1.95 million Swiss francs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 00:29 IST
Historic Gold Coin Sets New European Record at $3.49 Million
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A historic gold coin minted for King Philip III of Spain in 1609 has shattered records, becoming the most valuable coin in Europe. Sold at a Swiss auction for 2,817,500 Swiss francs ($3.49 million), the coin surpassed its initial listing of 2 million Swiss francs.

Crafted in Segovia from gold retrieved during the era of exploration in the Americas, the Centen or 100 escudos piece symbolized regal affluence and majesty, according to Alain Baron of the Geneva-based Numismatica Genevensis SA auction house.

Rediscovered in the 1950s in the United States, it changed hands several times among collectors. Eager buyers from the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East vied for this trophy asset, which outperformed the previous record-holder, a Ferdinand III piece sold for 1.95 million Swiss francs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

 Brazil
4
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025