Farewell to Icons: Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff and Bollywood Hero Dharmendra Deol Pass Away

Two iconic figures in the entertainment industry, reggae pioneer Jimmy Cliff and Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol, have passed away. Cliff, known for popularizing reggae, died at 81, while Deol, a beloved Indian action hero, died at 89. Both leave behind impactful legacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world of entertainment mourns the loss of two legendary figures. Jimmy Cliff, a pioneering force in reggae music, has passed away at the age of 81. Known for his role in popularizing reggae, ska, and rocksteady over six decades, his passing was confirmed by his wife, Latifa Chambers, via a Facebook post mentioning the cause as a seizure followed by pneumonia.

In India, the news of Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol's death has left a nation in mourning. The 89-year-old actor, hailed as an action hero, succumbed to an illness he had been battling for the past month. He died at his home in Mumbai, leaving behind two wives, six children, and a legacy that has inspired many in the film industry.

Both Cliff and Deol have left indelible marks on their respective realms of music and film, celebrated for their contributions that transcended cultural and generational boundaries. Their deaths mark the end of significant chapters in entertainment history, but their legacies will continue to inspire many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

