Radio Waves of Freedom: Broadcasting Truth to North Korea

For two hours every day, Lee Si-young and her colleagues at Free North Korea Radio broadcast real-time, uncensored news into North Korea. These broadcasts offer a rare glimpse of the outside world to North Koreans, who risk imprisonment if caught listening.

This year, however, Lee expressed a growing sense of unease. Major broadcasters in the U.S. and South Korea have stopped airing Korean-language broadcasts due to funding cuts and policy shifts. ''Our frustrations with the U.S. and South Korean governments are growing over their suspensions of radio broadcasts,'' said Lee, a defector and head of the small FNK radio station in Seoul.

Lee Young-hyeon, another defector, has launched a website and app to provide North Koreans abroad with alternative access to outside information. Despite the restrictive environment in North Korea, these efforts aim to demonstrate that a freer world exists beyond their borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)