Ayodhya Celebrates Historic 'Dhwaj Arohan' Ceremony

In Ayodhya, the air was filled with devotion as thousands of devotees convened early Tuesday morning for a historic ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag atop the recently completed Ram temple, marking its formal inauguration.

An atmosphere of spiritual fulfillment engulfed the city as chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' reverberated. Navdeep as a sacred moment, the 'Dhwaj Arohan' ceremony was attended by notable figures, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Extensive security measures were implemented, ensuring a smooth procession.

Devotees and scholars from various regions congregated to witness the momentous occasion. With additional safety protocols in place, Prime Minister Modi engaged in traditional rituals, emphasizing the deep cultural significance of the event. This ceremony is a tribute to generations' sacrifices, resonating strongly within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)