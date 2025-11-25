Left Menu

Ayodhya Celebrates Historic 'Dhwaj Arohan' Ceremony

Thousands of devotees gathered in Ayodhya for the ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag on the Ram temple, signifying its formal completion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, led the 'Dhwaj Arohan' amidst heightened security and devotional fervor. The ceremony marks a momentous occasion for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-11-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 08:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Ayodhya, the air was filled with devotion as thousands of devotees convened early Tuesday morning for a historic ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag atop the recently completed Ram temple, marking its formal inauguration.

An atmosphere of spiritual fulfillment engulfed the city as chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' reverberated. Navdeep as a sacred moment, the 'Dhwaj Arohan' ceremony was attended by notable figures, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Extensive security measures were implemented, ensuring a smooth procession.

Devotees and scholars from various regions congregated to witness the momentous occasion. With additional safety protocols in place, Prime Minister Modi engaged in traditional rituals, emphasizing the deep cultural significance of the event. This ceremony is a tribute to generations' sacrifices, resonating strongly within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

