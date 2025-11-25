Farewell to Bollywood's Father Figure: Dharmendra Passes at 89
Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away at 89, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute, describing Dharmendra as a father figure. Shah Rukh expressed his admiration and shared his grief over the significant loss for cinema and film enthusiasts globally.
- Country:
- India
The Indian film industry has lost a treasured icon with the passing of Dharmendra at the age of 89. The legendary actor, revered by many, succumbed to a prolonged illness at his Juhu residence.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, among those deeply touched by Dharmendra's influence, shared his profound sorrow, describing the actor as a father figure. He was present at the last rites held at Pawan Hans crematorium.
In a heartfelt message on X, Shah Rukh Khan reflected on Dharmendra's enduring impact, celebrating his legacy in both family and cinema. Dharmendra's spirit continues to resonate through his memorable performances, including his appearance in the 2007 hit 'Om Shanti Om'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Remembering Dharmendra: A Father Figure to Shah Rukh Khan
A Farewell to the Cinematic Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On
Dharmendra: A Journey From Admirer to Icon in Indian Cinema
Farewell to Dharmendra: The End of an Era in Indian Cinema
End of an Era: Dharmendra, India's Cinematic He-Man, Passes Away at 89