Farewell to Bollywood's Father Figure: Dharmendra Passes at 89

The Indian film industry has lost a treasured icon with the passing of Dharmendra at the age of 89. The legendary actor, revered by many, succumbed to a prolonged illness at his Juhu residence.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, among those deeply touched by Dharmendra's influence, shared his profound sorrow, describing the actor as a father figure. He was present at the last rites held at Pawan Hans crematorium.

In a heartfelt message on X, Shah Rukh Khan reflected on Dharmendra's enduring impact, celebrating his legacy in both family and cinema. Dharmendra's spirit continues to resonate through his memorable performances, including his appearance in the 2007 hit 'Om Shanti Om'.

