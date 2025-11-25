Left Menu

Bollywood Remembers Dharmendra: A Legend Bids Farewell

Bollywood icons Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt pay emotional tributes to legendary actor Dharmendra, their co-star in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. As the movie marks Karan Johar's directorial return, it showcases Dharmendra's impactful role sparking fond memories after his demise at 89.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:30 IST
Bollywood Remembers Dharmendra: A Legend Bids Farewell
Ranveer, Alia mourn Dharmendra's passing (Photo/Instagram@aliaabhatt@ranveersingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have expressed heartfelt tributes to their late co-star Dharmendra, reminiscing the time spent on the sets of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Ranveer, visibly grieving, shared a picture with the legendary actor on Instagram, while Alia posted a heartwarming photo of their interactions, captioning it with a poignant message about Dharmendra's impactful presence.

The film, marking Johar's return to direction, features Ranveer and Alia leading a stellar cast, weaving a tale about love and cultural conflicts. Dharmendra, who left a lasting impression as Kanwal Lund, sadly passed at his Mumbai residence, remembered for his remarkable film legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches

Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches

 India
2
Antara Senior Care Expands in Bengaluru: Meeting Rising Demand for Senior Living

Antara Senior Care Expands in Bengaluru: Meeting Rising Demand for Senior Li...

 Global
3
Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

 Global
4
Tragic Night in Kyiv: Rising Casualties from Missile and Drone Attacks

Tragic Night in Kyiv: Rising Casualties from Missile and Drone Attacks

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025