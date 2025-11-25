Bollywood Remembers Dharmendra: A Legend Bids Farewell

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have expressed heartfelt tributes to their late co-star Dharmendra, reminiscing the time spent on the sets of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Ranveer, visibly grieving, shared a picture with the legendary actor on Instagram, while Alia posted a heartwarming photo of their interactions, captioning it with a poignant message about Dharmendra's impactful presence.

The film, marking Johar's return to direction, features Ranveer and Alia leading a stellar cast, weaving a tale about love and cultural conflicts. Dharmendra, who left a lasting impression as Kanwal Lund, sadly passed at his Mumbai residence, remembered for his remarkable film legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)