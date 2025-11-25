Bollywood Remembers Dharmendra: A Legend Bids Farewell
Bollywood icons Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt pay emotional tributes to legendary actor Dharmendra, their co-star in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. As the movie marks Karan Johar's directorial return, it showcases Dharmendra's impactful role sparking fond memories after his demise at 89.
Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have expressed heartfelt tributes to their late co-star Dharmendra, reminiscing the time spent on the sets of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.
Ranveer, visibly grieving, shared a picture with the legendary actor on Instagram, while Alia posted a heartwarming photo of their interactions, captioning it with a poignant message about Dharmendra's impactful presence.
The film, marking Johar's return to direction, features Ranveer and Alia leading a stellar cast, weaving a tale about love and cultural conflicts. Dharmendra, who left a lasting impression as Kanwal Lund, sadly passed at his Mumbai residence, remembered for his remarkable film legacy.
