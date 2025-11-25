Historic Flag Hoisting at Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag at the newly completed Ram temple in Ayodhya, symbolizing the formal completion of its construction. The ceremony included key figures like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and was conducted during an auspicious time according to Hindu beliefs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completion of Ayodhya's Ram temple by hoisting a symbolic saffron flag atop the revered structure. The event marked a significant moment in Indian history.
Modi was joined by notable figures including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasizing the ceremony's importance.
The triangular flag, adorned with symbols such as the radiant Sun and the sacred 'Om', was raised during the 'Abhijit Muhurat', an auspicious period in Hindu astrology, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion.
