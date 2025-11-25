Left Menu

Historic Flag Hoisting at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag at the newly completed Ram temple in Ayodhya, symbolizing the formal completion of its construction. The ceremony included key figures like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and was conducted during an auspicious time according to Hindu beliefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:04 IST
Historic Flag Hoisting at Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completion of Ayodhya's Ram temple by hoisting a symbolic saffron flag atop the revered structure. The event marked a significant moment in Indian history.

Modi was joined by notable figures including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasizing the ceremony's importance.

The triangular flag, adorned with symbols such as the radiant Sun and the sacred 'Om', was raised during the 'Abhijit Muhurat', an auspicious period in Hindu astrology, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

 Global
3
NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

 Global
4
BLO Removed After Public Indecency Incident in Kerala

BLO Removed After Public Indecency Incident in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025