Digvijaya Singh's Controversial Praise of RSS-BJP Sparks Congress Debate

In a move that stirred the political scene, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh commended the organizational strength of the RSS-BJP, citing Narendra Modi's rise from grassroots worker to Prime Minister.

His remarks, made ahead of a pivotal Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, triggered a debate about the Congress party's need to bolster its grassroots presence to challenge the BJP effectively.

Despite misunderstandings around his comments, Singh clarified his stance against the RSS and BJP, firmly advocating for organizational decentralization within Congress.

