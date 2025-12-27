Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh's Controversial Praise of RSS-BJP Sparks Congress Debate

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks praising the RSS-BJP's organizational strength ignited a heated discussion at a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting. Singh emphasized the need for strengthening Congress at the grassroots level, though his comments were initially misinterpreted as admiration for the BJP and RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:59 IST
Digvijaya Singh's Controversial Praise of RSS-BJP Sparks Congress Debate
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that stirred the political scene, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh commended the organizational strength of the RSS-BJP, citing Narendra Modi's rise from grassroots worker to Prime Minister.

His remarks, made ahead of a pivotal Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, triggered a debate about the Congress party's need to bolster its grassroots presence to challenge the BJP effectively.

Despite misunderstandings around his comments, Singh clarified his stance against the RSS and BJP, firmly advocating for organizational decentralization within Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

 India
2
MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

 India
3
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

 India
4
Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattisgarh

Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattis...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025