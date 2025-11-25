Epochal Moment: Ram Temple Completion Marks New Chapter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a healing milestone for centuries-old wounds. The announcement was marked by the ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag atop the temple.

The event, attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, signifies a historic moment. Modi emphasized that the nation and the world are celebrating the spirit of Ram, asserting the triumph of truth over falsehood.

The temple features traditional and heritage elements, completed following the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict. The project, led by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, includes five mandaps and several restored structures, commemorating the historic and cultural significance of the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)