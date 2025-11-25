Left Menu

Epochal Moment: Ram Temple Completion Marks New Chapter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formal completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marking the fulfillment of a 500-year-old resolve. The temple features traditional and restored heritage structures, with the completion celebrated by a saffron flag hoisting ceremony. This moment symbolizes truth overcoming falsehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:56 IST
Epochal Moment: Ram Temple Completion Marks New Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a healing milestone for centuries-old wounds. The announcement was marked by the ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag atop the temple.

The event, attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, signifies a historic moment. Modi emphasized that the nation and the world are celebrating the spirit of Ram, asserting the triumph of truth over falsehood.

The temple features traditional and heritage elements, completed following the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict. The project, led by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, includes five mandaps and several restored structures, commemorating the historic and cultural significance of the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life Skills

Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life S...

 India
2
Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

 India
3
China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

 China
4
Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025