Mumbai Remembers: 17 Years After 26/11

To commemorate the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the NSG will host a solemn event at the Gateway of India. The ceremony, themed 'Neverever', will honor victims and promote a pledge for peace and security. Students and citizens will participate in activities to reinforce commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:06 IST
Mumbai Remembers: 17 Years After 26/11
The National Security Guard (NSG) is set to hold a commemorative event at the Gateway of India on Wednesday, marking the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Officials announced on Tuesday that the gathering aims to reaffirm the nation's resolve against future incidents.

The event, featuring the theme 'Neverever', will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the horrific attacks, including a dedicated memorial zone showcasing photographs and names of fallen heroes. Citizens and students from 11 colleges and 26 schools will participate in the pledge-taking ceremonies, reinforcing youth commitment to peace and security.

As the evening concludes, the Gateway of India will illuminate in the tricolor, displaying the word 'Neverever', a powerful symbol of Mumbai's resilience and determination. The program will honor survivors and victims' families, and include curated audio-visual segments to memorialize the event's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

