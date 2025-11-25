Miracle in a Coffin: Woman Wakes Before Cremation in Thailand

In an extraordinary twist of fate at a temple near Bangkok, a 65-year-old woman was found alive in her coffin minutes before her planned cremation. The incident was captured on video and shared by Wat Rat Prakhong Tham on social media, leaving many in disbelief.

The woman, who had been bedridden and unresponsive, appeared to have stopped breathing two days prior in Phitsanulok, prompting her brother to arrange for her cremation at the temple. But shortly after arriving, faint knocking heard from inside the coffin led staff to realize she was still alive.

The temple, initially approached for its free cremation service, advised the family on obtaining a death certificate after a hospital declined to accept her body without it. The woman has since been taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation, with the temple covering her expenses.

