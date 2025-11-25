Left Menu

India's Journey to 2047: PM Modi's Vision from Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates the completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, framing it as a symbol of cultural resurgence. He outlines a vision for a developed India by 2047, advocating pride in India's civilizational roots, and highlights economic progress alongside Ayodhya's modern transformation.

Updated: 25-11-2025 15:23 IST
In a historical moment for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, referring to it as a beacon of cultural revival. Addressing the nation, he emphasized the need to achieve a developed India by 2047, drawing inspiration from centuries of cultural legacy.

The ceremony, highlighted by the hoisting of a saffron flag, symbolized, according to Modi, the triumph of truth over falsehood. He called on the nation to awaken the timeless values embodied by Ram, which he said are essential for future progress and unity. Modi underscored India's intrinsic democratic roots and the significance of shifting away from colonial-era mentalities.

Economically, the prime minister cited remarkable growth, with India climbing to the world's fifth-largest economy. He also spotlighted Ayodhya's transformation, featuring an upgraded transportation infrastructure, which has bolstered regional economic growth. Modi's vision aligns with the larger idea of 'Ram Rajya,' putting national interest at the forefront of India's development journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

