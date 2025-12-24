Telangana's 2047 Vision: A Roadmap for Transformation

In a major development, Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047. This will be made possible through the Telangana Rising 2047 vision which emphasizes inter-departmental coordination.

At a recent meeting with top officials, Reddy reiterated that the vision document, highlighted during the Telangana Rising Global Summit, is a concrete plan for development. Emphasizing action over publicity, he directed departments to devise specific strategies to meet the outlined goals.

The Chief Minister has issued a strict deadline for implementing an e-filing system and moving government offices from rented to government-owned buildings. Accountability is paramount, with regular performance reviews mandated, and a comprehensive listing of the state's 10 lakh government employees required by early next year.