Telangana's 2047 Vision: A Roadmap for Transformation
Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has set ambitious targets to transform the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047. Aimed at fostering inter-departmental efficiency, all departments are tasked with implementing a roadmap drawn from the Telangana Rising vision. Strict oversight will ensure progress and accountability.
- Country:
- India
In a major development, Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047. This will be made possible through the Telangana Rising 2047 vision which emphasizes inter-departmental coordination.
At a recent meeting with top officials, Reddy reiterated that the vision document, highlighted during the Telangana Rising Global Summit, is a concrete plan for development. Emphasizing action over publicity, he directed departments to devise specific strategies to meet the outlined goals.
The Chief Minister has issued a strict deadline for implementing an e-filing system and moving government offices from rented to government-owned buildings. Accountability is paramount, with regular performance reviews mandated, and a comprehensive listing of the state's 10 lakh government employees required by early next year.
