Telangana's 2047 Vision: A Roadmap for Transformation

Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has set ambitious targets to transform the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047. Aimed at fostering inter-departmental efficiency, all departments are tasked with implementing a roadmap drawn from the Telangana Rising vision. Strict oversight will ensure progress and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:44 IST
In a major development, Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047. This will be made possible through the Telangana Rising 2047 vision which emphasizes inter-departmental coordination.

At a recent meeting with top officials, Reddy reiterated that the vision document, highlighted during the Telangana Rising Global Summit, is a concrete plan for development. Emphasizing action over publicity, he directed departments to devise specific strategies to meet the outlined goals.

The Chief Minister has issued a strict deadline for implementing an e-filing system and moving government offices from rented to government-owned buildings. Accountability is paramount, with regular performance reviews mandated, and a comprehensive listing of the state's 10 lakh government employees required by early next year.

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

