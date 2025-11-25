Historic Saffron Flag Hoist Marks New Era in Ayodhya

In a moment of immense cultural pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted a saffron flag atop the newly completed Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. This event stands as a testament to the fulfilment of a long-held aspiration in the Sanatan tradition.

The ceremonial hoisting coincided with the auspicious occasion of the marriage anniversary of Mother Sita and Lord Ram. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his Hindi post on platform X, emphasized the inspiration this moment offers to understand and embody the ideals exemplified by Lord Ram.

Calling it an 'epochal' moment, Prime Minister Modi reflected on the healing of centuries-old wounds, highlighting the profound significance captured in the completion of this sacred landmark.

