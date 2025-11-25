Left Menu

Historic Saffron Flag Hoist Marks New Era in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted a saffron flag atop Ayodhya's newly completed Ram temple, marking a moment of pride for Sanatan culture and devotees. The event signifies the culmination of a 500-year-old endeavor, coinciding with the sacred marriage day of Mother Sita and Lord Ram.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a moment of immense cultural pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted a saffron flag atop the newly completed Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. This event stands as a testament to the fulfilment of a long-held aspiration in the Sanatan tradition.

The ceremonial hoisting coincided with the auspicious occasion of the marriage anniversary of Mother Sita and Lord Ram. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his Hindi post on platform X, emphasized the inspiration this moment offers to understand and embody the ideals exemplified by Lord Ram.

Calling it an 'epochal' moment, Prime Minister Modi reflected on the healing of centuries-old wounds, highlighting the profound significance captured in the completion of this sacred landmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

