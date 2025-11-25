Left Menu

Historic Aliyah Initiative: Bnei Menashe to Immigrate to Israel by 2030

Israel's government has approved a plan to bring 5,800 Bnei Menashe Jews from northeastern India to Israel by 2030. The Jewish Agency will manage the immigration process, with a special budget of 90 million shekels. Debates on the community's Jewishness were settled in 2005, aiding their resettlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:30 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Israel has sanctioned a plan to bring the remaining 5,800 Bnei Menashe Jews from northeastern India to Israel over the next seven years. This wide-ranging initiative aims to complete the Aliyah process for this community by 2030.

The Jewish Agency for Israel will spearhead the immigration efforts, marking the first time it will oversee the pre-immigration process, from interviews to flights and absorption. The initiative requires an estimated budget of 90 million shekels (USD 27 million) to cover all related costs.

The Bnei Menashe claim descent from the ancient Menashe tribe, once exiled by the Assyrians. Despite past controversies over their Jewishness, they were recognized in 2005 as legitimate descendants of Israel. With around 2,500 already residing in Israel, this new wave will further strengthen ties.

