Left Menu

A Traditional Feast: Kerala Sadya to Delight Pilgrims at Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board announced that pilgrims at the Sabarimala temple will soon enjoy Kerala sadya as part of the traditional annadanam. Sambar and pulao will be replaced with this authentic meal courtesy of funds entrusted by devotees. A meeting on December 18 will discuss further pilgrimage preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:49 IST
A Traditional Feast: Kerala Sadya to Delight Pilgrims at Sabarimala
  • Country:
  • India

Pilgrims visiting the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will soon experience the taste of an authentic Kerala sadya during the traditional annadanam. This announcement was made by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Tuesday, aiming to elevate the culinary experience offered to devotees.

K Jayakumar, the TDB president, explained that the current offerings of pulao and sambar were deemed inappropriate. Hence, they will be replaced by a full Kerala sadya, complete with payasam and pappad, all funded by contributions from devotees.

In addition, a review meeting on December 18 is planned to discuss the Sabarimala masterplan and make further decisions. The preparations for the coming year's pilgrimage season will commence by February 2026, according to Jayakumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

 India
2
Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

 India
3
Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

 Global
4
Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025