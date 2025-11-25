A Traditional Feast: Kerala Sadya to Delight Pilgrims at Sabarimala

Pilgrims visiting the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will soon experience the taste of an authentic Kerala sadya during the traditional annadanam. This announcement was made by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Tuesday, aiming to elevate the culinary experience offered to devotees.

K Jayakumar, the TDB president, explained that the current offerings of pulao and sambar were deemed inappropriate. Hence, they will be replaced by a full Kerala sadya, complete with payasam and pappad, all funded by contributions from devotees.

In addition, a review meeting on December 18 is planned to discuss the Sabarimala masterplan and make further decisions. The preparations for the coming year's pilgrimage season will commence by February 2026, according to Jayakumar.

