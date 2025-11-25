Left Menu

Ayodhya: A Symphony of Devotion and Heritage

Ayodhya celebrated a grand flag-hoisting ceremony at the newly completed Ram temple. Prime Minister Modi attended the event, joined by cultural performances from over 500 artists. The grand occasion marked the fusion of art, culture, and faith, showcasing Uttar Pradesh's diverse heritage and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:08 IST
Ayodhya basked in a sea of devotion on Tuesday, as the Ram temple's flag-hoisting ceremony symbolized a new chapter in history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, supported by prominent leaders, marked the occasion amidst grand cultural displays.

The event, coinciding with Vivah Panchami, saw more than 500 artists from across Uttar Pradesh enthral crowds with traditional performances. The vibrant festivities, organized by the state's culture department, turned Ayodhya into a cultural epicenter.

The ceremony serves as a testament to the state's rich heritage and unity. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh highlighted the significance of the celebrations in reflecting Uttar Pradesh's diverse cultural landscape and uniting the faith of millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

