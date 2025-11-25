Cultural Renaissance: Flag Hoisted at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

The 'dhwajarohan' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has been hailed as a cultural renaissance. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized its significance as a civilizational affirmation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag atop the temple, marking the official completion of the shrine complex. Kalyan described this development as a crucial moment aiming to revive Bharateeyata, or Indianness, and encouraged the public to connect with their cultural roots.

Officials noted that the flag-hoisting signifies the formal completion of the Ram temple complex, following the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict that allocated the site for temple construction. The ceremony highlights a new chapter for the temple, fostering national pride and cultural identity.

