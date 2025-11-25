Animating the Legend: Reliance Brings Maradona's Story to Life

Mumbai, April 2025 – Reliance Animation has secured the rights to bring the iconic life of football legend Diego Maradona to animated screens worldwide. The studio, a division of Reliance Entertainment, aims to capture Maradona's extraordinary journey and cultural impact in a compelling new series for OTT and TV platforms.

The innovative project will chronicle Maradona's rise from humble origins to the pinnacle of sports stardom, highlighting key moments in his career and personal life. The collaboration involves SATTVICA SA, the rights holder of Maradona's IP, and Bridge Marketing Group Inc., promising a fresh, engaging portrayal of his enduring legacy.

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, expressed excitement about introducing Maradona's inspiring story to a new generation through animation, emphasizing its potential to resonate with audiences globally. The series is in development with announcements on creative details forthcoming.