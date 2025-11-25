Saffron Flag Hoisted: A Tribute to Sikh Sacrifices at Ram Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the role of Sikh gurus in the historic moment as the saffron flag was hoisted atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This event symbolizes the culmination of a deeply rooted spiritual journey and sacrifice, as articulated during a commemorative gathering in Lucknow.

Addressing the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Adityanath remarked on the enduring sacrifices made by Sikh warriors and the strong opposition by Guru Nanak Dev Ji against the invader Babar. He attributed the completion of the Ram temple to the unwavering faith maintained over centuries, witnessed again in this grand ceremony.

The ceremony was further accentuated by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared that the centuries-old pain is now healing with the temple's completion. Alongside Modi were RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries, marking a pivotal moment in India's cultural and spiritual history.

