Assam CM Alleges Murder in Singer Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, sparked a political sensation by asserting in the assembly that beloved singer Zubeen Garg's death was a cold-blooded murder. Sarma argued that an individual and accomplices killed Garg while he was swimming in Singapore, where he attended the 4th North East India Festival.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) involved in the singer's death inquiry included murder charges and arrested seven people so far. Sarma hinted at a financial motive, promising a detailed chargesheet in December. He claimed the case's shocking revelations would alarm the state's people.

Amid Opposition's push for a CBI investigation, Sarma held firm, praising the ongoing probe's thoroughness. He plans a collaborative legislative approach to posthumously honor Garg if a proposal arises, emphasizing his administration's determination to deliver justice without procedural lapses.

