Paris Prosecutor Announces Breakthrough in Daring Louvre Heist

In a significant development, the Paris prosecutor's office has announced the arrest of four additional suspects tied to the high-profile heist at the Louvre Museum, where $102 million worth of jewels were stolen.

The suspects, comprising two men and two women aged between 31 and 40, were apprehended in the Paris region. However, their specific roles in the October 19th burglary remain undisclosed, according to prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

The stolen treasures, which have not yet been recovered, include a diamond-and-emerald necklace belonging to Napoleon's Empress Marie-Louise and other jewels linked to 19th-century royalty. Investigating magistrates had earlier filed charges against other suspects believed to have executed the brazen theft.

