Paris Prosecutor Announces Breakthrough in Daring Louvre Heist

Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with the October jewel heist at Paris's Louvre Museum. The suspects, aged 31 to 40, are believed to be linked to the theft of $102 million in jewels. The stolen artifacts, including a historic necklace and tiara, remain missing.

Updated: 25-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant development, the Paris prosecutor's office has announced the arrest of four additional suspects tied to the high-profile heist at the Louvre Museum, where $102 million worth of jewels were stolen.

The suspects, comprising two men and two women aged between 31 and 40, were apprehended in the Paris region. However, their specific roles in the October 19th burglary remain undisclosed, according to prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

The stolen treasures, which have not yet been recovered, include a diamond-and-emerald necklace belonging to Napoleon's Empress Marie-Louise and other jewels linked to 19th-century royalty. Investigating magistrates had earlier filed charges against other suspects believed to have executed the brazen theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

