Punjab Unveils Plans for Guru Tegh Bahadur World-Class University
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the establishment of a world-class university named after Guru Tegh Bahadur in Anandpur Sahib. This initiative, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Guru, aims to inspire future generations and promote human rights, faith, and values embodied by the Sikh Guru.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed plans to establish a world-class university in Anandpur Sahib, dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur. Speaking at an event marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the revered Sikh Guru, Mann emphasized the importance of this institution as a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy.
The proposed university will focus on extensive research into the life, philosophy, and sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru. This initiative aims to inspire upcoming generations to embrace the values of socialism, secularism, and human rights, as practiced by Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to preserve these ideals.
Accompanying this announcement, Mann also unveiled plans for free e-rickshaw or mini bus services to facilitate pilgrimages, a heritage street in Anandpur Sahib, and renovations to the Charan Ganga stadium. These initiatives are part of a broader effort by the Punjab government to uphold Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of universal brotherhood, compassion, and peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Historic Educational Revolution: Students Step into Politics
Assam Christian Forum Challenges Controversial Education Bill
Heritage Street Vision: Preserving Anandpur Sahib's Sacred Legacy
Kurukshetra: PM Modi releases special coin, commemorative stamp marking 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Pious land of Kurukshetra is important centre of Sikh tradition: PM Modi at programme on 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.