Punjab Unveils Plans for Guru Tegh Bahadur World-Class University

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the establishment of a world-class university named after Guru Tegh Bahadur in Anandpur Sahib. This initiative, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Guru, aims to inspire future generations and promote human rights, faith, and values embodied by the Sikh Guru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anandpursahib | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed plans to establish a world-class university in Anandpur Sahib, dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur. Speaking at an event marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the revered Sikh Guru, Mann emphasized the importance of this institution as a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy.

The proposed university will focus on extensive research into the life, philosophy, and sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru. This initiative aims to inspire upcoming generations to embrace the values of socialism, secularism, and human rights, as practiced by Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to preserve these ideals.

Accompanying this announcement, Mann also unveiled plans for free e-rickshaw or mini bus services to facilitate pilgrimages, a heritage street in Anandpur Sahib, and renovations to the Charan Ganga stadium. These initiatives are part of a broader effort by the Punjab government to uphold Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of universal brotherhood, compassion, and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

