Hortus Returns: A Feast of Culture, Literature, and Art Awaits
The second edition of the Hortus festival, celebrating art, literature, and culture, will take place from November 27 to 30. Highlights include a light and sound show, workshops, film screenings, and a Human Library. Malayalam superstar Mammootty will inaugurate the event, featuring over 225 sessions with international talents.
The much-anticipated second edition of the Hortus festival, organized by Malayala Manorama, promises a vibrant celebration of art, literature, and culture from November 27 to 30. The event is set to commence at Subhash Park, featuring a grand inauguration ceremony at Rajendra Maidan.
With Malayalam superstar Mammootty set to light the ceremonial lamp, the festival will showcase over 400 national and international talents across 225 sessions. Highlights include workshops, a film festival, and a Human Library, alongside special events such as the light and sound show, 'Mammootty Kaathal'.
The Hortus Prize, a notable accolade carrying a Rs 3 lakh cash award, will be presented to R S Binuraj for his novel. The festival will close on November 30, with Mohanlal announcing the next edition of Manorama Hortus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
