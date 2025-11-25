Iconic Movie Memorabilia Set to Go Under the Hammer

A remarkable collection of movie memorabilia is heading to auction next month, with items spanning the breadth of cinematic history.

Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, scheduled for December 5-7, boasts over 1,350 lots collectively valued at 8 million pounds.

The auction's highlight is Boba Fett's EE-3 carbine rifle from 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,' estimated at 350,000–700,000 pounds.

Additional notable items include a rebel pilot helmet and Stormtrooper blaster from 'Star Wars,' as well as 'Indiana Jones' fedora and Will Ferrell's Elf costume.

Tobey Maguire's black symbiote suit from 'Spider-Man 3' and Marty McFly's hoverboard from 'Back to the Future' are also on offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)