Iconic Movie Memorabilia Set to Go Under the Hammer

An auction featuring over 1,350 pieces of movie memorabilia, including iconic items from 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones,' will be held by Propstore in December. Notable pieces include Boba Fett's rifle and Elf's costume. The entire collection is valued at over 8 million pounds.

A remarkable collection of movie memorabilia is heading to auction next month, with items spanning the breadth of cinematic history.

Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, scheduled for December 5-7, boasts over 1,350 lots collectively valued at 8 million pounds.

The auction's highlight is Boba Fett's EE-3 carbine rifle from 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,' estimated at 350,000–700,000 pounds.

Additional notable items include a rebel pilot helmet and Stormtrooper blaster from 'Star Wars,' as well as 'Indiana Jones' fedora and Will Ferrell's Elf costume.

Tobey Maguire's black symbiote suit from 'Spider-Man 3' and Marty McFly's hoverboard from 'Back to the Future' are also on offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

