Reviving Icons: West Bengal's Heritage Restoration Initiative

The government of West Bengal has officially enlisted 27 private architectural and consultancy firms to bolster heritage conservation efforts across the state, according to a senior official's announcement on Tuesday.

The selection, made by the West Bengal Heritage Commission's screening committee, was confirmed by a notification from the Information and Culture Department. These firms will collaborate with the Commission for the next three years, as per the provisions of the West Bengal Heritage Commission Act, 2001, and its 2004 regulations.

The firms, hailing from cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, have been categorized based on experience into two groups, A and B. Their responsibilities include drafting detailed project proposals, designing scientifically sound restorations, and overseeing project sites. Notably, the initiative introduces a standardized fee structure correlated with project costs to streamline processes and enhance the quality of restoration across the state.

