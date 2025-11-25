Left Menu

Sacred Journey: Buddha's Relics Return to India Post Bhutan Exposition

Sacred relics of Lord Buddha were returned to India after a 17-day exposition in Bhutan. This event highlighted the cultural and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan, integrated into the Global Peace Prayer Festival. The holy relics strengthened bonds, fostering harmony and unity between both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:27 IST
Sacred Journey: Buddha's Relics Return to India Post Bhutan Exposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The sacred relics of Lord Buddha have returned to India after a significant 17-day public exposition in Bhutan. This cultural and spiritual event underscored the deep bonds between the two nations, forming part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival aimed at promoting world peace and healing.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed honor in bringing back the relics, noting Bhutan's profound reverence as a bridge of harmony between India and Bhutan. The ceremonial departure event was personally attended by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, showcasing the strong bilateral ties.

The holy relics were featured at the Grand Kuenrey Hall with traditional ceremonies, marking a period of spiritual unity. Initially scheduled from November 8 to 18, the exposition was extended due to Bhutan's government request, highlighting its cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

