Sacred Journey: Buddha's Relics Return to India Post Bhutan Exposition

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha have returned to India after a significant 17-day public exposition in Bhutan. This cultural and spiritual event underscored the deep bonds between the two nations, forming part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival aimed at promoting world peace and healing.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed honor in bringing back the relics, noting Bhutan's profound reverence as a bridge of harmony between India and Bhutan. The ceremonial departure event was personally attended by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, showcasing the strong bilateral ties.

The holy relics were featured at the Grand Kuenrey Hall with traditional ceremonies, marking a period of spiritual unity. Initially scheduled from November 8 to 18, the exposition was extended due to Bhutan's government request, highlighting its cultural significance.

