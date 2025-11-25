Left Menu

Renoir's Intimate Masterpiece Sells for €1.45 Million in Paris

A rare painting by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, depicting his son and nursemaid, was auctioned for €1.45 million in Paris. The piece, painted around 1895 and kept in Jeanne Baudot's family, highlights the tender bond between the artist's son Jean and Gabrielle, his frequent model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:02 IST
A rare painting by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir was auctioned for €1.45 million at Drouot in Paris. The artwork features Renoir's son, Jean, and his nursemaid, Gabrielle Renard, painted around 1895. The piece, titled "Child with Toys - Gabrielle and the Artist's Son, Jean," was gifted to Renoir's sole student, Jeanne Baudot, and has stayed in her family.

Despite the modest price compared to Claude Monet's "Haystacks" painting, which sold for $110.7 million, the Renoir piece holds significant sentimental value. Auctioneer Christophe Joron-Derem remarked on the intimate relationship between Jean and Gabrielle, who appeared in nearly 200 of Renoir's works. Jean Renoir later became a renowned filmmaker.

Art consultant Pascal Perrin hailed the painting's "exceptional condition," noting it has retained its vivid colors. Renoir was a pivotal figure in the Impressionist movement, revolutionizing art in the late 19th century.

