Mumbai Temple Controversy: Goddess Kali Dressed as Mother Mary Sparks Arrest

In Mumbai, a temple controversy erupted when an idol of the Hindu Goddess Kali was discovered dressed in the attire of Mother Mary. This unexpected discovery led to the arrest of a temple priest by the local police.

A video showing the unusual attire surfaced on social media, capturing the attention of both devotees and officials. Shocked visitors to the temple in Chembur reported the sighting to the authorities, who are now investigating the incident.

The priest, identified as Ramesh, reportedly told devotees that Goddess Kali appeared to him in a dream and instructed him to dress the idol as Mother Mary. Following his arrest, he was remanded in police custody. Authorities are exploring any organized motives or further involvement in this contentious act.