Honoring Heritage: Celebrating India Constitution Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday commemorated Constitution Day by paying tribute to B R Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and the members of the Constituent Assembly. Shah reiterated the significance of the Indian Constitution in ensuring every citizen enjoys equal rights and opportunities, contributing to the foundation of a robust nation.

Through a post on social media platform 'X', Shah expressed his respects in Hindi, stating that the Constitution of India, governing the world's largest democracy, upholds the values of dignity, duties, and rights for everyone. He extended heartfelt greetings to Indian citizens on this occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the observance of Constitution Day to enhance public awareness about democratic values. This day, known as Samvidhan Divas, celebrates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, and was declared a national observance by the Indian government in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)