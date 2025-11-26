Left Menu

Honoring Heritage: Celebrating India Constitution Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to B R Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, and Constituent Assembly members on Constitution Day. He emphasized the importance of the Constitution in providing equal opportunities and rights for citizens, aiding in nation-building. Constitution Day marks its adoption on November 26, 1949.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:17 IST
Honoring Heritage: Celebrating India Constitution Day
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday commemorated Constitution Day by paying tribute to B R Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and the members of the Constituent Assembly. Shah reiterated the significance of the Indian Constitution in ensuring every citizen enjoys equal rights and opportunities, contributing to the foundation of a robust nation.

Through a post on social media platform 'X', Shah expressed his respects in Hindi, stating that the Constitution of India, governing the world's largest democracy, upholds the values of dignity, duties, and rights for everyone. He extended heartfelt greetings to Indian citizens on this occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the observance of Constitution Day to enhance public awareness about democratic values. This day, known as Samvidhan Divas, celebrates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, and was declared a national observance by the Indian government in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

 India
2
Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

 Global
3
Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism Laws

Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism ...

 Global
4
Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one forever: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025