Shaili Chopra: Pioneering A Platform for Women's Voices

Award-winning journalist Shaili Chopra founded SheThePeople, a women's digital platform in India, leveraging her journalism experience to amplify women's stories. Despite initial skepticism, SheThePeople has grown into a community of over six million, highlighting women's issues and successes across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:15 IST
In a candid conversation on the FounderMetrics podcast, Shaili Chopra shared insights about her transformative career. As a business journalist turned entrepreneur, Shaili founded SheThePeople, a platform dedicated to telling women's stories in India, amassing a community of over six million.

Shaili's career trajectory from broadcasting at NDTV to creating two influential women-focused ventures highlights her commitment to amplifying often-overlooked voices. Reflecting on her motivations, Shaili spoke about her early days in journalism and her drive to tell stories that weren't being told, particularly during major events like the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Facing skepticism, Shaili pursued her vision for SheThePeople, which now holds a significant online presence by highlighting women's successes and challenges in all fields. Her journey underscores the importance of providing platforms for diverse voices and embracing innovative ideas that transcend traditional business models.

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

