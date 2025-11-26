Bollywood Socialite Orhan Awatramani Involved in High-Profile Drug Case

Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, faced questioning by Mumbai Police in connection with a significant drug seizure case, announced officials on Wednesday.

Arriving at the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell at around 1:30 PM, Orry cooperated with the authorities, following a previous request for time extension. His involvement was revealed through the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a principal figure in a startling Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure.

Known for orchestrating extravagant rave parties across borders, Shaikh implicated several celebrities, including Orry. Shaikh, after being deported from Dubai, faces multiple charges relating to operating a major clandestine drug factory in Maharashtra, previously supervised by Salim Dola, another notorious figure in the narcotics landscape.