Left Menu

Bollywood Socialite Orhan Awatramani Involved in High-Profile Drug Case

Bollywood influencer Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, appeared before Mumbai Police over a major drug bust worth Rs 252 crore. His name emerged during the investigation of Mohammed Shaikh, a key suspect in organizing rave parties linked to celebrities. Shaikh was associated with prominent criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:21 IST
Bollywood Socialite Orhan Awatramani Involved in High-Profile Drug Case
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, faced questioning by Mumbai Police in connection with a significant drug seizure case, announced officials on Wednesday.

Arriving at the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell at around 1:30 PM, Orry cooperated with the authorities, following a previous request for time extension. His involvement was revealed through the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a principal figure in a startling Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure.

Known for orchestrating extravagant rave parties across borders, Shaikh implicated several celebrities, including Orry. Shaikh, after being deported from Dubai, faces multiple charges relating to operating a major clandestine drug factory in Maharashtra, previously supervised by Salim Dola, another notorious figure in the narcotics landscape.

TRENDING

1
The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

 India
2
German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Germany
3
Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

 Pakistan
4
Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025