Left Menu

Generosity Unveiled: Record Donation to Tirumala Temple

A US-based devotee, M Ramalinga Raju, donated Rs 9 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for the renovation of PAC buildings. Previously, Raju donated Rs 16 crore in 2012. The TTD chairman praised Raju's generosity and expressed hope for similar future contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:26 IST
Generosity Unveiled: Record Donation to Tirumala Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

M Ramalinga Raju, a devotee from the United States, has made a significant contribution to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, generously donating Rs 9 crore.

The funds are earmarked for renovating the PAC-1, PAC-2, and PAC-3 buildings, pivotal structures under the care of TTD.

TTD chairman B R Naidu expressed gratitude and lauded Raju's consistent support, with this donation following a Rs 16 crore contribution in 2012. Naidu conveyed his hope for continued patronage from Raju and extended blessings from the temple deity.

TRENDING

1
The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

 India
2
German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Germany
3
Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

 Pakistan
4
Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025