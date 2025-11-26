Generosity Unveiled: Record Donation to Tirumala Temple

M Ramalinga Raju, a devotee from the United States, has made a significant contribution to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, generously donating Rs 9 crore.

The funds are earmarked for renovating the PAC-1, PAC-2, and PAC-3 buildings, pivotal structures under the care of TTD.

TTD chairman B R Naidu expressed gratitude and lauded Raju's consistent support, with this donation following a Rs 16 crore contribution in 2012. Naidu conveyed his hope for continued patronage from Raju and extended blessings from the temple deity.