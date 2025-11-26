Generosity Unveiled: Record Donation to Tirumala Temple
A US-based devotee, M Ramalinga Raju, donated Rs 9 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for the renovation of PAC buildings. Previously, Raju donated Rs 16 crore in 2012. The TTD chairman praised Raju's generosity and expressed hope for similar future contributions.
M Ramalinga Raju, a devotee from the United States, has made a significant contribution to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, generously donating Rs 9 crore.
The funds are earmarked for renovating the PAC-1, PAC-2, and PAC-3 buildings, pivotal structures under the care of TTD.
TTD chairman B R Naidu expressed gratitude and lauded Raju's consistent support, with this donation following a Rs 16 crore contribution in 2012. Naidu conveyed his hope for continued patronage from Raju and extended blessings from the temple deity.
