US Devotee Donates Rs 9 Crore for Tirupati Temple Renovation
M Ramalinga Raju, a US-based devotee, has donated Rs 9 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for renovating its PAC buildings. He had previously donated Rs 16 crore in 2012. TTD chairman B R Naidu thanked Raju, hoping for future contributions and blessings for him from the deity.
In a significant gesture of devotion, M Ramalinga Raju, a US-based donor, has made a generous contribution to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). On Wednesday, he donated Rs 9 crore aimed at renovating the temple's PAC-1, PAC-2, and PAC-3 buildings, according to the temple body chairman B R Naidu.
This is not Raju's first act of generosity. In 2012, he donated Rs 16 crore to TTD, which is the custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, revered as the richest Hindu shrine globally. TTD chairman Naidu extended congratulations, expressing hopes for divine blessings on Raju.
Naidu shared the news on 'X', expressing his hope for Raju's continued support in the future. Such contributions play a critical role in improving facilities for the millions of devotees visiting the temple annually.
