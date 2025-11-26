US Devotee Donates Rs 9 Crore for Tirupati Temple Renovation

In a significant gesture of devotion, M Ramalinga Raju, a US-based donor, has made a generous contribution to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). On Wednesday, he donated Rs 9 crore aimed at renovating the temple's PAC-1, PAC-2, and PAC-3 buildings, according to the temple body chairman B R Naidu.

This is not Raju's first act of generosity. In 2012, he donated Rs 16 crore to TTD, which is the custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, revered as the richest Hindu shrine globally. TTD chairman Naidu extended congratulations, expressing hopes for divine blessings on Raju.

Naidu shared the news on 'X', expressing his hope for Raju's continued support in the future. Such contributions play a critical role in improving facilities for the millions of devotees visiting the temple annually.