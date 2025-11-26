Left Menu

Honoring Patel: Uniting Youth Through the Yamuna Pravah Yatra

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlights Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in uniting India post-Independence, which he feels is underappreciated. During the Yamuna Pravah Yatra launch in Jaipur, Sharma urged youth to emulate Patel's dedication, emphasizing his contributions to the freedom struggle and nation-building, while acknowledging PM Modi's efforts to honor Patel's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:34 IST
Honoring Patel: Uniting Youth Through the Yamuna Pravah Yatra
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the often-overlooked contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to India's nation-building at an event in Jaipur.

During the launch of the Sardar@150 Unity March's Yamuna Pravah Yatra, Sharma called on the nation's youth to draw inspiration from Patel's dedication and principles.

The initiative involves young participants traveling from Jaipur to Patel's birthplace in Gujarat, offering them insights into his enduring legacy, pivotal role in the freedom movement, and his unyielding commitment to national unity.

TRENDING

1
Police Foil Major Drug Trafficking Attempts in Kashmir

Police Foil Major Drug Trafficking Attempts in Kashmir

 India
2
Turkish Journalist Convicted for Criticizing President Erdogan

Turkish Journalist Convicted for Criticizing President Erdogan

 Turkey
3
Bungalow Battle: Rabri Devi's Refusal Sparks Political Storm

Bungalow Battle: Rabri Devi's Refusal Sparks Political Storm

 India
4
DMRC Charts Future Course with Ambitious 2027–2037 Corporate Plan

DMRC Charts Future Course with Ambitious 2027–2037 Corporate Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025