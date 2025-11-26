Honoring Patel: Uniting Youth Through the Yamuna Pravah Yatra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the often-overlooked contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to India's nation-building at an event in Jaipur.

During the launch of the Sardar@150 Unity March's Yamuna Pravah Yatra, Sharma called on the nation's youth to draw inspiration from Patel's dedication and principles.

The initiative involves young participants traveling from Jaipur to Patel's birthplace in Gujarat, offering them insights into his enduring legacy, pivotal role in the freedom movement, and his unyielding commitment to national unity.