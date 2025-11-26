Honoring Patel: Uniting Youth Through the Yamuna Pravah Yatra
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlights Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in uniting India post-Independence, which he feels is underappreciated. During the Yamuna Pravah Yatra launch in Jaipur, Sharma urged youth to emulate Patel's dedication, emphasizing his contributions to the freedom struggle and nation-building, while acknowledging PM Modi's efforts to honor Patel's legacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the often-overlooked contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to India's nation-building at an event in Jaipur.
During the launch of the Sardar@150 Unity March's Yamuna Pravah Yatra, Sharma called on the nation's youth to draw inspiration from Patel's dedication and principles.
The initiative involves young participants traveling from Jaipur to Patel's birthplace in Gujarat, offering them insights into his enduring legacy, pivotal role in the freedom movement, and his unyielding commitment to national unity.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unity March: Celebrating Sardar Patel's Legacy in Strengthening National Unity
Unity March: A Step Towards National Cohesion
National Sardar@150 Unity March to Begin on Constitution Day with Mega Padyatra
Unity March in Rajasthan: Honoring the Past, Planting for the Future
Delhi's Unity March: Embracing Sardar Patel's Legacy