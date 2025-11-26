Left Menu

Lumina Datamatics Celebrates Triumph at Asian Brand & Leadership Awards 2025

Lumina Datamatics, a leading partner for global publishers and eCommerce retailers, received honors in two categories at the Asia Brand & Leadership Awards 2025. Recognized as Asia's Most Admirable Brand and with CEO Sameer Kanodia receiving Asia's Leader of the Year, the company highlights its innovation and strategic leadership in the IT industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:03 IST
Lumina Datamatics Celebrates Triumph at Asian Brand & Leadership Awards 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lumina Datamatics, a major player in the global publishing and eCommerce sectors, proudly announced its victories at the Asian Brand & Leadership Awards 2025 held in Bangkok, Thailand. The company was recognized in two categories, underscoring its leadership, innovation, and excellence in international markets.

The accolades included the title of Asia's Most Admirable Brand, acknowledging Lumina Datamatics' exceptional performance and significant impact in the IT/ITeS industry. CEO Sameer Kanodia was also celebrated as Asia's Leader of the Year for his strategic vision and leadership, driving the company's growth and innovation.

The awards ceremony saw participation from several notable global brands such as Tata Consultancy Services and Samsung. Themed 'Innovating Tomorrow: Leading with Vision and Impact,' the event brought together industry visionaries for thought-provoking discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Foil Major Drug Trafficking Attempts in Kashmir

Police Foil Major Drug Trafficking Attempts in Kashmir

 India
2
Turkish Journalist Convicted for Criticizing President Erdogan

Turkish Journalist Convicted for Criticizing President Erdogan

 Turkey
3
Bungalow Battle: Rabri Devi's Refusal Sparks Political Storm

Bungalow Battle: Rabri Devi's Refusal Sparks Political Storm

 India
4
DMRC Charts Future Course with Ambitious 2027–2037 Corporate Plan

DMRC Charts Future Course with Ambitious 2027–2037 Corporate Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025