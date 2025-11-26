Lumina Datamatics Celebrates Triumph at Asian Brand & Leadership Awards 2025

Lumina Datamatics, a major player in the global publishing and eCommerce sectors, proudly announced its victories at the Asian Brand & Leadership Awards 2025 held in Bangkok, Thailand. The company was recognized in two categories, underscoring its leadership, innovation, and excellence in international markets.

The accolades included the title of Asia's Most Admirable Brand, acknowledging Lumina Datamatics' exceptional performance and significant impact in the IT/ITeS industry. CEO Sameer Kanodia was also celebrated as Asia's Leader of the Year for his strategic vision and leadership, driving the company's growth and innovation.

The awards ceremony saw participation from several notable global brands such as Tata Consultancy Services and Samsung. Themed 'Innovating Tomorrow: Leading with Vision and Impact,' the event brought together industry visionaries for thought-provoking discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)