Left Menu

Vatican Achieves Financial Turnaround with Surplus in 2024

The Vatican has reported a budget surplus of 1.6 million euros for 2024, marking a significant financial recovery after years of deficits. This improvement was largely attributed to increased donations and successful investment strategies. However, the Vatican still faces a structural deficit challenge and pension fund liabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:21 IST
Vatican Achieves Financial Turnaround with Surplus in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican announced a budget surplus of 1.6 million euros for 2024, reflecting a departure from prolonged financial deficits that previously troubled Church authorities, including the late Pope Francis.

The Holy See credits this turnaround to heightened donations and fruitful investments. Despite this progress, a structural deficit persists and stands at 44 million euros, highlighting ongoing fiscal challenges under Pope Leo's leadership.

Significant revenue increases, notably from external donations and hospital incomes, propelled the Vatican's accounts. The report emphasizes the importance of sustaining this financial progress amid looming pension fund liabilities. Financial prudence remains crucial to maintaining this positive trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

 India
3
Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025