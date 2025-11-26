Vatican Achieves Financial Turnaround with Surplus in 2024

The Vatican announced a budget surplus of 1.6 million euros for 2024, reflecting a departure from prolonged financial deficits that previously troubled Church authorities, including the late Pope Francis.

The Holy See credits this turnaround to heightened donations and fruitful investments. Despite this progress, a structural deficit persists and stands at 44 million euros, highlighting ongoing fiscal challenges under Pope Leo's leadership.

Significant revenue increases, notably from external donations and hospital incomes, propelled the Vatican's accounts. The report emphasizes the importance of sustaining this financial progress amid looming pension fund liabilities. Financial prudence remains crucial to maintaining this positive trajectory.

