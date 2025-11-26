The Satirical Storm: Red Chillies Faces Defamation Suit
Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, opposed a defamation suit in Delhi High Court by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede. Wankhede claims the Netflix series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' defames him. Red Chillies argues the series is a satire, suggesting Mumbai as the proper jurisdiction.
- Country:
- India
Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, faced legal opposition on Wednesday in Delhi High Court. IRS officer Sameer Wankhede sought an interim injunction against the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' alleging defamation.
The production house, however, argued the series was a work of satire and claimed the suit lacked territorial jurisdiction, suggesting that any legal action should be taken in Mumbai, where both parties reside and have business interests.
The court has deferred further arguments to the following Thursday session. The case touches upon broader issues of freedom of expression against claims of personal vendetta and causing reputational harm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court to Hear Petition Against CM SHRI Schools' Entrance Tests
Delhi High Court Grants Divorce Over 'Irreparable Cruelty'
Delhi High Court Commands Equal Retirement Age for Coast Guard Officers
Delhi High Court Grants Divorce Citing Sustained Mental Cruelty Amid Failed Reconciliation
Delhi High Court Rules Cricket Betting Proceeds as 'Proceeds of Crime'