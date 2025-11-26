The Satirical Storm: Red Chillies Faces Defamation Suit

Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, faced legal opposition on Wednesday in Delhi High Court. IRS officer Sameer Wankhede sought an interim injunction against the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' alleging defamation.

The production house, however, argued the series was a work of satire and claimed the suit lacked territorial jurisdiction, suggesting that any legal action should be taken in Mumbai, where both parties reside and have business interests.

The court has deferred further arguments to the following Thursday session. The case touches upon broader issues of freedom of expression against claims of personal vendetta and causing reputational harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)