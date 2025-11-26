Left Menu

The Satirical Storm: Red Chillies Faces Defamation Suit

Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, opposed a defamation suit in Delhi High Court by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede. Wankhede claims the Netflix series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' defames him. Red Chillies argues the series is a satire, suggesting Mumbai as the proper jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:37 IST
The Satirical Storm: Red Chillies Faces Defamation Suit
  • Country:
  • India

Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, faced legal opposition on Wednesday in Delhi High Court. IRS officer Sameer Wankhede sought an interim injunction against the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' alleging defamation.

The production house, however, argued the series was a work of satire and claimed the suit lacked territorial jurisdiction, suggesting that any legal action should be taken in Mumbai, where both parties reside and have business interests.

The court has deferred further arguments to the following Thursday session. The case touches upon broader issues of freedom of expression against claims of personal vendetta and causing reputational harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

 India
3
Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025