Presidential Visit: Strengthening Unity through Meditative Initiatives

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, addressing the Odisha Legislative Assembly and attending significant events like the Brahma Kumaris' meditation theme launch and Bharat Scouts and Guides' diamond jubilee celebrations, emphasizing unity, trust, and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:50 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a significant two-day trip to Odisha and Uttar Pradesh starting Thursday, as confirmed by her office. This visit underscores her engagement with key state and national events.

During her trip, President Murmu will address the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar, showcasing her interest in regional governance and legislative processes.

The president's itinerary includes a crucial event in Lucknow on November 28. She will be present for the launch of the Brahma Kumaris' annual theme, 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust'. Additionally, she will attend the closing ceremony of Bharat Scouts and Guides' diamond jubilee celebrations, a testament to her commitment to fostering national unity and leadership among youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

