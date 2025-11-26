Constitution Day: A Celebration of National Pride and Heritage

Assam's Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, highlighted Constitution Day as a key event celebrating national pride and self-respect. Speaking at Raj Bhavan during the Wednesday event, he underscored the day's significance in reflecting on India's constitutional journey.

This year's observance bears extra weight as it marks 75 years since the Constitution's adoption. Highlighting the document's foundational phrase, 'We, the People of India,' Acharya described it as the country's soul, ensuring liberty, dignity, and equal opportunities.

Acknowledging the contributions of figures like Rajendra Prasad and B R Ambedkar in the Constitution's formulation, he urged Assam's citizens to uphold its ideals, stressing their role in achieving a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)