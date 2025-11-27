Hema Malini's Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra: A Legacy of Love and Memories
Hema Malini paid an emotional tribute to her late husband Dharmendra, emphasizing his role as her partner, guide, and friend. She reflected on their enduring partnership, his warmth as a father, and how his passing has left an irreplaceable void filled with cherished memories from their life together.
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has paid a touching tribute to her late husband, Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. In an emotive message, she described him as her partner, guide, and friend, acknowledging the profound impact he had on her life and their family.
In her first public statement since his death, Malini honored Dharmendra as a devoted husband and a doting father to their daughters, Esha and Ahana. She recalled his ability to effortlessly charm her family, leaving behind enduring bonds and memories.
Expressing the depth of her loss, Malini said the void left by Dharmendra's absence is indescribable. She reminisced about their shared history, career successes, and personal milestones, highlighting the lasting legacy he has left in their lives.
