PM Modi to Unveil 77-feet Lord Ram Statue During Karnataka and Goa Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a notable visit to Karnataka and Goa, marking a significant milestone in the history of Shri Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math's 550-year celebrations. A highlight of the visit will be the unveiling of a towering 77-feet bronze statue of Lord Ram.

In Karnataka, the Prime Minister will visit the revered Sri Krishna Math in Udupi. The visit includes participation in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme, a massive devotional gathering that sees a hundred thousand participants, from students to monks, reciting the Bhagavad Gita in beautiful unison.

Goa will see Modi at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math to inaugurate a Ramayana Theme Park Garden. The initiative extends with the release of a special postal stamp and a commemorative coin, cementing the cultural legacy and spiritual significance of the math.

