Left Menu

India Set to Revitalize Commonwealth Games with 2030 Hosting Rights

India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, enhancing possibilities for shooting and badminton to rejoin the event after being excluded from the 2026 edition. The event's expanded program accentuates India’s passion and market strength in these sports, offering a greater global sporting spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:40 IST
India Set to Revitalize Commonwealth Games with 2030 Hosting Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's acquisition of the 2030 Commonwealth Games hosting rights has been warmly received by the world shooting and badminton governing bodies.

The International Shooting Sport Federation and the Badminton World Federation hailed the decision, which they believe bolsters prospects for these sports' return after their exclusion from the 2026 iteration.

With Ahmedabad as the host city, the 2030 Games will feature up to 17 disciplines, reflecting India's commitment to global sporting prominence, especially given its fervent following in shooting and badminton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025