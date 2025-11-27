India Set to Revitalize Commonwealth Games with 2030 Hosting Rights

India's acquisition of the 2030 Commonwealth Games hosting rights has been warmly received by the world shooting and badminton governing bodies.

The International Shooting Sport Federation and the Badminton World Federation hailed the decision, which they believe bolsters prospects for these sports' return after their exclusion from the 2026 iteration.

With Ahmedabad as the host city, the 2030 Games will feature up to 17 disciplines, reflecting India's commitment to global sporting prominence, especially given its fervent following in shooting and badminton.

