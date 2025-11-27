India Set to Revitalize Commonwealth Games with 2030 Hosting Rights
India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, enhancing possibilities for shooting and badminton to rejoin the event after being excluded from the 2026 edition. The event's expanded program accentuates India’s passion and market strength in these sports, offering a greater global sporting spectacle.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
India's acquisition of the 2030 Commonwealth Games hosting rights has been warmly received by the world shooting and badminton governing bodies.
The International Shooting Sport Federation and the Badminton World Federation hailed the decision, which they believe bolsters prospects for these sports' return after their exclusion from the 2026 iteration.
With Ahmedabad as the host city, the 2030 Games will feature up to 17 disciplines, reflecting India's commitment to global sporting prominence, especially given its fervent following in shooting and badminton.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Culture: Vishwa Sanskruti Parv Unites Arts and Literature in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad Poised as Hub for 2030 Commonwealth Games
Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Historic Victory for India
Ahmedabad: The Epicenter of the Commonwealth Games' Next Century
Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games