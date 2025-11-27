Bridging Cultures: Indian-Chinese Academic Collaboration in Sanskrit Studies

Indian Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, recently engaged in discussions with Chinese scholars specializing in Sanskrit, Pali, and Indian cultural studies. The meeting centered on strengthening cross-cultural relations and exploring collaborative opportunities.

Among the notable interlocutors were Dr. Zhou Liqun, an Associate Professor of Sanskrit and Pali at Beijing Foreign Studies University, and Li Hansi, founder of Narasimha Workshop. The dialogue explored various avenues for cultural exchange, including the promotion of Sanskrit studies and Buddhist literature.

Dr. Zhou offered insights from her extensive research in Indian astronomy and literature, while Li highlighted the efforts of Narasimha Workshop in delivering innovative cultural services and products. The discussion underscored a mutual commitment to fostering academic and cultural ties.

