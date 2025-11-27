Court Approves Price Hike for Sabarimala's Sacred Offering

The Kerala High Court has authorized an increase in the price of aravana vazhipadu, a sacred sweet offering made of rice and jaggery, at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

Following a review, the court approved the Travancore Devaswom Board's request to raise the price from Rs 65 to Rs 85, considering substantial hikes in raw material costs since 2021.

The court acknowledged the importance of balancing economic considerations with devotees' ability to pay, emphasizing the traditional significance of prasadam offerings in religious settings.