Court Approves Price Hike for Sabarimala's Sacred Offering
The Kerala High Court allowed the Travancore Devaswom Board to increase the price of aravana vazhipadu, a sacred offering at Sabarimala, from Rs 65 to Rs 85, citing rising production costs. The court's decision balances religious tradition with economic reality, acknowledging increased costs in raw materials since 2021.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has authorized an increase in the price of aravana vazhipadu, a sacred sweet offering made of rice and jaggery, at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.
Following a review, the court approved the Travancore Devaswom Board's request to raise the price from Rs 65 to Rs 85, considering substantial hikes in raw material costs since 2021.
The court acknowledged the importance of balancing economic considerations with devotees' ability to pay, emphasizing the traditional significance of prasadam offerings in religious settings.
Advertisement