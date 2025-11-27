Left Menu

Transforming Tirumala: A Vision for World-Class Spirituality and Service

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes the development of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams into a world-class spiritual and service hub, highlighting priorities in education, health, and hassle-free darshan. The initiative aims to enhance temple transparency and deliver comprehensive services through technology and expert volunteer involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:28 IST
Transforming Tirumala: A Vision for World-Class Spirituality and Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined a vision for elevating Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to an international standard of spirituality and service. Naidu's plan encompasses spiritual growth alongside developments in education, health, and hospitality for devotees.

During a review at the Secretariat, the CM underscored the importance of seamless darshan experiences and directed adherence to high-quality service standards akin to the renowned Sri Sathya Sai Hospital. Naidu also suggested the inclusion of medical professionals as volunteers to enhance free medical services. Furthermore, he encouraged the use of WhatsApp governance for streamlined operations.

Emphasizing temple redesign and transparency, the CM called for innovative programs to accelerate devotee interactions, while officials highlighted ongoing projects such as kitchen automation and sanitation apps to improve operational efficiency during peak festival times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coup Strikes Guinea-Bissau Amidst Electoral Tensions

Coup Strikes Guinea-Bissau Amidst Electoral Tensions

 Global
2
Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

 India
4
Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025