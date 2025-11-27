Transforming Tirumala: A Vision for World-Class Spirituality and Service

In a significant announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined a vision for elevating Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to an international standard of spirituality and service. Naidu's plan encompasses spiritual growth alongside developments in education, health, and hospitality for devotees.

During a review at the Secretariat, the CM underscored the importance of seamless darshan experiences and directed adherence to high-quality service standards akin to the renowned Sri Sathya Sai Hospital. Naidu also suggested the inclusion of medical professionals as volunteers to enhance free medical services. Furthermore, he encouraged the use of WhatsApp governance for streamlined operations.

Emphasizing temple redesign and transparency, the CM called for innovative programs to accelerate devotee interactions, while officials highlighted ongoing projects such as kitchen automation and sanitation apps to improve operational efficiency during peak festival times.

