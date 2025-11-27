A Cinematic Farewell: Bollywood Unites for Dharmendra’s 'Celebration of Life'

In a poignant tribute to Bollywood legend Dharmendra, friends, family, and celebrities gathered in Mumbai to honor the actor, who passed away at the age of 89. The event, titled 'Celebration of Life,' took place at Hotel Taj Lands End in Bandra, enveloped in an atmosphere of nostalgia and respect.

Among those present were Bollywood heavyweights like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rekha. The Deol family, including sons Sunny and Bobby, represented the late star's closest kin, though Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini, and their daughters were notably absent.

Emotional tributes flowed against the backdrop of floral arrangements and large screens showcasing Dharmendra's cinematic journey. Playback singer Sonu Nigam performed beloved tracks from his films as attendees reflected on the actor's diverse body of work, spanning romance, action, and comedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)