Ranveer Singh to Ignite the Closing Ceremony of IFFI with 'Dhurandhar'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to add glamour to the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor will use the platform to promote his much-anticipated action thriller, 'Dhurandhar,' according to an announcement made by the film's producers on Friday.

The grand event, scheduled at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panjim, will see a special trailer showcase for 'Dhurandhar,' drawing the who's who of the film fraternity. The movie has generated significant buzz, especially after the release of a riveting teaser earlier this month and a series of successful song tracks.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and directed by Aditya Dhar, known for his hit 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' 'Dhurandhar' promises to be a major cinematic spectacle. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the film is slated to hit theaters across India on December 5, marking a high note for the film industry in 2025.

