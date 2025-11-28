Left Menu

Ranveer Singh to Ignite the Closing Ceremony of IFFI with 'Dhurandhar'

Actor Ranveer Singh will attend the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa to promote his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar'. A special trailer showcase will take place at the event. The film, featuring big names like Sanjay Dutt, is set for release on December 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:08 IST
Ranveer Singh to Ignite the Closing Ceremony of IFFI with 'Dhurandhar'
Ranveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to add glamour to the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor will use the platform to promote his much-anticipated action thriller, 'Dhurandhar,' according to an announcement made by the film's producers on Friday.

The grand event, scheduled at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panjim, will see a special trailer showcase for 'Dhurandhar,' drawing the who's who of the film fraternity. The movie has generated significant buzz, especially after the release of a riveting teaser earlier this month and a series of successful song tracks.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and directed by Aditya Dhar, known for his hit 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' 'Dhurandhar' promises to be a major cinematic spectacle. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the film is slated to hit theaters across India on December 5, marking a high note for the film industry in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

 India
2
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
3
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
4
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025